BERLIN, July 31 German unemployment dropped more than expected in July, the Labour Office said on Thursday, highlighting the strength of the jobs market in Europe's largest economy.

The number of people out of work decreased by 12,000 to 2.898 million, seasonally-adjusted data showed. The mid-range forecast in a Reuters poll had been for a drop of 5,000.

The jobless rate was steady at 6.7 percent. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)