BERLIN Aug 28 German unemployment posted a small but unexpected increase in August but the jobless rate held steady at just 6.7 percent, the Labour Office said on Thursday, suggesting the job market in Europe's largest economy remains intact.

The number of people out of work increased by 1,000 to 2.901 million, seasonally-adjusted data showed. The mid-range forecast in a Reuters poll had been for a drop of 5,000. (Reporting by Michelle Martin)