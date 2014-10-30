BRIEF-Dish Network places $1 billion in convertible notes
* Dish Network Corp - interest on notes will be paid on March 15 and September 15 of each year, commencing on September 15, 2017
BERLIN Oct 30 German joblessness unexpectedly fell in October and the unemployment rate held steady at 6.7 percent, data from the Federal Labour Office showed on Thursday, underlining the strength of the job market in Europe's largest economy.
The number of unemployed people decreased by 22,000 to 2.887 million, seasonally-adjusted data showed. That confounded expectations in a Reuters poll for a rise of 5,000 and fell further than even the lowest estimate for a drop of 13,000. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)
* Dish Network Corp - interest on notes will be paid on March 15 and September 15 of each year, commencing on September 15, 2017
TOKYO, March 13 Japan's Toshiba Corp is seeking to extend its Tuesday deadline for submitting official third-quarter earnings due to disagreements with auditors over issues at its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse, sources familiar with the matter said.
MADRID, March 13 Spanish car parts maker Gestamp is planning an IPO valuing it at around 3.4 billion euros ($3.6 billion), one of the biggest European stock market listings so far this year.