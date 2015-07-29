BERLIN, July 29 German companies are looking to
hire more people, sending the Federal Labour Office's index of
job openings to a record high in July, the agency said on
Wednesday before July employment data due on Thursday.
With Europe's largest economy continuing to post steady
growth rates, the labour office said companies in nearly all
sectors are looking for new staff, and its new hires index
climbed two points in July to a record of 192. The biggest gains
were in services, especially in home care.
The office will report full data on Thursday. Last month,
unemployment fell for the ninth month in a row, with the jobless
rate holding steady at a record low of 6.4 percent.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment total fell by 1,000 to
2.786 million, the lowest since unification in 1990.
The German economy has been expanding steadily, if
unspectacularly, since the middle of 2014 and the government
expects it to grow by 1.8 percent this year.
By contrast, the independent Ifo Institute in Munich said
its survey of employers showed companies' willingness to hire
new staff had slipped slightly in July. "The positive dynamism
seen in the employment market has weakened a bit," Ifo said.
Earlier this month, Ifo nevertheless raised its growth
forecast for 2015 to 1.9 percent from its 1.5 percent target set
in December.
The labour office said it expected demand for new hires to
remain strong in the months ahead, even if it might not be
enough to lead to a substantial reduction in the overall jobless
level. The debate about Greece's possible exit from the euro
zone and China's economic woes had created some uncertainty.
(Reporting by Klaus Lauer,; writing by Erik Kirschbaum, editing
by Larry Kin)