BERLIN, March 31 German unemployment was unchanged in March, the first month since last September the jobless total has not fallen, figures from the Federal Labour Office showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment total was unchanged at 2.728 million, the Labour Office said. That compared with the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a drop of 7,000.

The unemployment rate held steady at 6.2 percent, remaining at a post-reunification low. (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom)