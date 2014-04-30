(Adds detail, economist comment, context)
By Michelle Martin
BERLIN, April 30 German unemployment fell for a
fifth consecutive month in April, Labour Office data showed on
Wednesday, underlining the resilience of the job market in
Europe's largest economy and boding well for domestic demand.
The number of people out of work decreased by 25,000 in
seasonally adjusted terms to 2.872 million. That compared with a
Reuters consensus forecast for a drop of 10,000.
"Germany's jobs boom has intensified again, after a bit of a
lull during the euro crisis," said Christian Schulz, senior
economist at Berenberg Bank.
"That is noteworthy as the effect of the mild weather, which
may have boosted the jobs market in the winter, should have
faded in April."
That is welcome news for the German government, which is
relying on domestic demand to power growth this year while
foreign trade is expected to be weak.
German consumer morale remained at its highest level in more
than seven years heading into May as shoppers' income
expectations hit a record high, helped by modest inflation and
anticipated pay rises, a survey showed on Tuesday.
The jobless rate held steady at 6.7 percent, in line with
the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll.
"That will significantly support domestic demand," said
Heinrich Bayer, economist at Postbank.
"We probably had a relatively significant increase in
private consumption in the first quarter."
But some German companies have still been talking about
slashing jobs.
BASF said it would cut about 260 jobs around the
world by the end of 2015, Air Berlin has said it cannot
rule out further job cuts and a magazine reported a new strategy
to be unveiled by Siemens would include thousands of
job cuts.
Data on Tuesday showed Spain's workforce shrank at a
quickening pace in the first quarter. Spain's jobless rate, in
sharp contrast to Germany's, has not dropped below 25 percent
since 2012.
Separate data released by the statistics office on Wednesday
showed German retail sales falling on both a monthly and yearly
basis in March, but economists warned against setting too much
store by this data given its volatility.
Shoppers in Germany spent 1.9 percent less on retail than in
March last year, missing the consensus forecast for a 1.6
percent rise.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by John Stonestreet)