BERLIN Jan 5 German unemployment fell by more than expected in December, figures released by the Federal Labour Office on Tuesday showed, signalling the health of the job market in Europe's largest economy.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment total last month fell by 14,000, more than double the 6,000 figure forecast in a Reuters poll of economists. The adjusted jobless total stood at 2.757 million.

