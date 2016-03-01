BERLIN, March 1 German unemployment fell in February and the jobless rate held at a post-reunification low thanks to "moderate economic growth" in Europe's largest economy, the Federal Labour Office said on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment total fell by 10,000 to 2.723 million, the Labour Office said, exactly in line with the mid-range forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 6.2 percent, remaining at the post-reunification low.

