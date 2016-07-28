BERLIN, July 28 German unemployment fell in July
and the jobless rate in Europe's biggest economy remained at a
record low, figures from the Federal Labour Office showed on
Thursday.
"The labour market developed well in July," Frank-Juergen
Weise, head of the Federal Labour Office said in a statement.
The seasonally adjusted jobless total fell by 7,000 to 2.682
million, the Labour Office said. That compared with a consensus
forecast in a Reuters poll for unemployment to fall by 3,000.
The adjusted unemployment rate remained at 6.1 percent, the
lowest level since German reunification in 1990.
