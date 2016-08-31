FOREX-Dollar sags after Trump takes aim at currency policies of US partners
* USD sags after Trump, Navarro take aim at Germany, Japan, China
BERLIN Aug 31 German unemployment fell more than expected in August and the jobless rate in Europe's biggest economy remained at a record low, figures from the Federal Labour Office showed on Wednesday.
"Demand for labour, measured by employment and registered vacancies, continues to be high," Frank-Juergen Weise, head of the Federal Labour Office said in a statement.
The seasonally adjusted jobless total fell by 7,000 to 2.675 million, the Labour Office said. That compared with a consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for unemployment to fall by 5,000.
The adjusted unemployment rate remained at 6.1 percent, the lowest level since German reunification in 1990.
For a table of figures, click on: (Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michael Nienaber)
* USD sags after Trump, Navarro take aim at Germany, Japan, China
NEW YORK, Jan 31 New York City and its largest police union settled on a tentative five-year labor contract on Tuesday that includes salary increases while also agreeing that all patrol officers will wear body cameras by the end of 2019.