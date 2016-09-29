BERLIN, Sept 29 German unemployment rose slightly in September, confounding forecasts, but the jobless rate in Europe's biggest economy remained at a record low, figures from the Federal Labour Office showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless total increased by 1,000 to 2.680 million, the Labour Office said. That compared with a consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for unemployment to fall by 5,000.

The adjusted unemployment rate remained at 6.1 percent, the lowest level since German reunification in 1990.

For a table of figures, click on: (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Michelle Martin; Writing by Joseph Nasr)