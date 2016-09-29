BERLIN, Sept 29 German unemployment rose
slightly in September, confounding forecasts, but the jobless
rate in Europe's biggest economy remained at a record low,
figures from the Federal Labour Office showed on Thursday.
The seasonally adjusted jobless total increased by 1,000 to
2.680 million, the Labour Office said. That compared with a
consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for unemployment to fall by
5,000.
The adjusted unemployment rate remained at 6.1 percent, the
lowest level since German reunification in 1990.
For a table of figures, click on:
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Michelle Martin; Writing by
Joseph Nasr)