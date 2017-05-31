BERLIN May 31 Germany's DIHK Chambers of
Commerce on Wednesday raised its forecast for exports to the
United States for 2017 despite widespread concerns about
protectionism since Donald Trump became president.
"We think export growth of up to 10 percent is possible in
2017," DIHK foreign trade economist Volker Treier told Reuters.
At the start of the year it had predicted 5 percent growth.
Trump has repeatedly criticised Germany's large trade
surplus and on Tuesday he tweeted that Germany's trade and
spending policies were "very bad".
German exports to the U.S. surpassed imports from the U.S.
by just under 14 billion euros in the first quarter - the
biggest trade surplus Germany has with any country.
German shipments to the U.S. have surged since Trump took
office in January, with exports to the U.S. up by 8.2 percent to
29.1 billion euros in the first quarter after they fell by 6
percent last year.
(Reporting by Rene Wagner; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing
by Madeline Chambers)