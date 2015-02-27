BERLIN Feb 27 German negotiated wages including
special payments climbed by 3.2 percent on average last year -
the biggest increase since the statistics were first compiled in
2010 - boding well for private consumption to drive growth this
year.
The Federal Statistics Office revised up its original
estimate by 0.1 percentage points. Wages for the roughly 19
million workers covered by negotiated wage deals rose more than
three times as steeply as inflation, which was at 0.9 percent on
average last year.
The increase was far stronger than in 2013, when workers
under collective wage agreements had a 2.4 percent pay hike and
in 2012, when their paychecks increased by 2.7 percent.
Rising wages, a stable labour market and lower oil prices
are helping to boost household spending in Europe's largest
economy.
Private consumption was the main driver of growth in the
fourth quarter of 2014 and with consumer morale at its highest
in more than 13 years, there is no sign of that abating,
especially as Germany's biggest trade union won an
inflation-busting wage deal earlier this week.
Engineering union IG Metall secured a 3.4 percent wage
increase for 15 months from April plus a one-off payment of 150
euros in a deal that is likely to benefit 3.7 million workers.
The head of IG Metall union's southwest region said that was the
biggest real wage increase for years.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Rene Wagner Editing by Jeremy
Gaunt)