BERLIN, July 2 German real wages climbed in the
first quarter at the fastest rate on record, data showed on
Thursday, in a further sign that consumer spending is likely to
propel growth in Europe's largest economy this year.
While consumer prices stayed unchanged, Germans took home
2.5 percent more on average between January and March than in
the same period last year.
That rise was the biggest in inflation-adjusted terms since
the Statistics Office started keeping records on this in 2008.
Private consumption has overtaken exports as Germany's main
engine of growth, and the government is banking on household
spending to help drive an expected 1.8 percent increase in
economic output this year.
Other recent data has shown the backdrop for consumers is
beneficial, with unemployment falling and inflation slowing.
Monthly retail sales have climbed and morale among shoppers is
at a high level despite the latest survey showing it weakening
slightly.
Germany introduced a minimum wage of 8.50 euros ($9.41) an
hour in January this year but the Statistics Office said it was
not possible to quantify the effect this had exerted on real
wages.
Ferdinand Fichtner, an economist at the Berlin-based DIW
think tank, said real wages were likely to increase by between
2.5 percent and 3.0 percent this year overall, leading to a
"huge boost in purchasing power".
($1 = 0.9030 euros)
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Rene Wagner; editing by John
Stonestreet)