HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 14 at 6:15 P.M. EDT/2315 GMT
March 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
BERLIN Jan 16 European Central Bank policymaker Jens Weidmann urged France on Thursday to live up to its responsibilities as one of the largest economies in the euro zone, saying the country had lost some of its competitiveness.
Weidmann said during the heated phase of the crisis the focus had been on the periphery members of the currency bloc and less on the reform situation in Germany and France.
"France is decisive for the euro zone," Weidmann said in a question and answer session after giving a speech.
"France has lost some of its competitiveness. I'd hope that France, as one of the largest countries in the euro zone, would live up to its position as a role model," he added.
March 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
BOSTON, March 14 Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc's stock price fell to its lowest level in eight years on Tuesday after the abrupt exit of its biggest supporter put renewed focus on the Canadian company's most pressing problem: raising capital to cut its roughly $30 billion debt pile.
* Says initial public offering of 16.2 million class A common shares priced at $19.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: