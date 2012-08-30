FRANKFURT Aug 30 A complete collapse of the
euro would shave up to 10 percent off the German economy and
even just the departure of Greece from the currency club bears
substantial risks to business, according to government economic
advisor Lars Feld.
Feld, one of five "wise men" economists whose views help
shape the public debate in Germany but often have little direct
impact on policy, said recent estimates by the group suggested
Germany's gross claims from the euro zone are about 3.5 trillion
euros.
"When a good part of the claims would go in default, there
would be insolvencies in small and medium-sizes firms and the
economy would be hit," Feld told a Frankfurt journalist club
Wednesday night in remarks slated for publication on Thursday.
"This drop could amount to 7 - 10 percent of the (German)
gross domestic product (GDP)."
A Greek exit could also not be achieved without substantial
costs, Feld said and added that the risk of contagion via the
banking system had been reduced, but there was still a strong
risk that Greece's exit could prompt investors to expect other
countries to follow suit.
A number of German officials have been talking up the
options of pushing Greece - which is largely being kept afloat
by funds from the German government - to drop out of the euro.
Chancellor Angela Merkel and allies remain firmly against
that idea.
Feld also said that there are few options to solving the
crisis, "and many of them are not especially pretty".
He also said that he expected the German economy to grow
about 0.8 to 0.9 percent this year, with third and fourth
quarters seeing no growth or contraction.