MANNHEIM, Germany, April 21 German analysts and investors polled by the ZEW think tank are not overly optimistic about the chances of boosting the rate of growth much in Europe's economy next year, when they expect output to rise about 1.8 percent, similar to this year, ZEW economists said.

"Basically, they are not super-optimistic in terms of getting GDP much higher than we had before," said ZEW economist Dominik Rehse, after the think tank's monthly survey showed the mood deteriorated in April for the first time since October.

His colleague Michael Schroeder said the current conditions index was very high while expectations were "relatively flat".

"Our participants are expecting this very good situation will prevail for at least the next half-year," Schroeder said, adding that most of those polled thought the Greek crisis was "not yet done, but the effects are relatively limited".

ZEW's index of economic sentiment fell to 53.3 points from 54.8 in March, undershooting a Reuters consensus forecast of 55.3 points, but its gauge of current conditions climbed to 70.2 points from 55.1 in March, exceeding the forecast for 56.0. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Jonathan Gould; Writing by Stephen Brown; Editing by Madeline Chambers)