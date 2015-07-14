BERLIN, July 14 Morale among German analysts and
investors weakened in July, a survey by ZEW think tank showed,
but it said the Greek debt crisis and Chinese financial market
volatility were not affecting the mood in Europe's largest
economy much.
Mannheim-based ZEW said its monthly survey showed economic
sentiment slipping to 29.7 points from 31.5 in June. That came
in slightly above the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading
of 29.0.
A separate gauge of current conditions rose to 63.9 points
from 62.9 points in June, confounding expectations for this
index to drop to 60.0.
The index was based on a survey of 223 analysts and
investors conducted between June 29 and July 13.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)