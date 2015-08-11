BERLIN Aug 11 The mood among German analysts and investors worsened in August as concerns about an unstable global economic and geopolitical backdrop hit sentiment, a survey by ZEW think tank showed on Tuesday.

Mannheim-based ZEW said its monthly survey showed economic sentiment fell to 25.0 points from 29.7 in July. That was below even the lowest forecast in a Reuters poll of economists, which had given a consensus forecast for a reading of 32.0.

However, a separate gauge of current conditions rose to 65.7 points from 63.9 points in July, surpassing expectations for this index to rise to 64.3.

The index was based on a survey of 228 analysts and investors conducted between July 27 and Aug. 10. (Reporting by Paul Carrel and Madeline Chambers)