BERLIN Aug 11 The mood among German analysts
and investors worsened in August as concerns about an unstable
global economic and geopolitical backdrop hit sentiment, a
survey by ZEW think tank showed on Tuesday.
Mannheim-based ZEW said its monthly survey showed economic
sentiment fell to 25.0 points from 29.7 in July. That was below
even the lowest forecast in a Reuters poll of economists, which
had given a consensus forecast for a reading of 32.0.
However, a separate gauge of current conditions rose to 65.7
points from 63.9 points in July, surpassing expectations for
this index to rise to 64.3.
The index was based on a survey of 228 analysts and
investors conducted between July 27 and Aug. 10.
(Reporting by Paul Carrel and Madeline Chambers)