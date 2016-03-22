BERLIN, March 22 The mood among German analysts and investors rose in March despite uncertainty over the economic outlook in emerging markets, the oil price and the euro, a survey by think tank ZEW showed on Tuesday.

Mannheim-based ZEW said its monthly survey showed economic sentiment index rose to 4.3 points in March from 1.0 the previous month. That compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 5.0.

A separate gauge of current conditions dropped to 50.7 points from 52.3 in February.

The index was based on a survey of 216 analysts and investors conducted March 7-21.