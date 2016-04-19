DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to May 31
BERLIN, April 19 The mood among German analysts and investors rose in April despite persisting concerns about the effect of weakness in China and other emerging markets on Germany's export-reliant economy, a survey by think tank ZEW showed on Tuesday.
Mannheim-based ZEW said its monthly survey showed economic sentiment index rose to 11.2 points in April from 4.3 the previous month. That compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 8.0.
A separate gauge of current conditions fell to 47.7 points from 50.7 in March.
The index was based on a survey of 225 analysts and investors conducted April 4-18. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers)
