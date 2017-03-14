BERLIN, March 14 The mood among German investors
improved less than expected in March, a survey showed on
Tuesday, as uncertainties about the outcome of major European
elections and their effect on the growth outlook for Europe's
biggest economy remained high.
Mannheim-based ZEW said its monthly survey showed its
economic sentiment index rose to 12.8 from 10.4 points in the
previous month. This undershot the Reuters consensus forecast
for rise to 13.1.
A separate gauge measuring investors' assessment of the
economy's current conditions edged up to 77.3 points from 76.4
in February. This was also slightly weaker than the Reuters
consensus forecast which predicted a reading of 78.0.
ZEW President Achim Wambach said the fact that sentiment
only improved slightly reflected the current uncertainty
surrounding future economic development.
"With regard to the economic situation in Germany, no clear
conclusions can be drawn from the most recent economic signals
for January 2017," Wambach said.
"The political risks resulting from upcoming elections in a
number of EU countries are keeping uncertainty surrounding the
German economy at a relatively high level," Wambach added.
Far-right parties are expected to make a strong showings in
elections in the Netherlands on Wednesday and in France next
month.
