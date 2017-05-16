BERLIN May 16 The mood among German investors
improved further in May to reach its highest since July 2015, a
survey showed on Tuesday, in a further sign that political
uncertainties which have clouded the growth outlook for Europe's
biggest economy are evaporating.
The Mannheim-based ZEW research institute said its monthly
survey showed its economic sentiment index rose to 20.6 from
19.5 points in the previous month. The Reuters consensus
forecast was for a rise to 22.0.
A separate gauge measuring investors' assessment of the
economy's current conditions rose to 83.9 points from 80.1 in
April. This compared with the Reuters consensus forecast which
predicted a reading of 82.0.
"The German economy is in good shape," ZEW President Achim
Wambach said in a statement. "The prospects for the euro zone as
a whole are gradually improving, further strengthening the
economic environment for German exports."
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Paul Carrel; Editing by
Michelle Martin)