MANNHEIM, Germany Aug 14 Germany's economy is likely to slow due to weak growth in its main export partners, but it will not deteriorate sharply, ZEW economist Christian Dick said on Tuesday, after a survey by the think tank fell for the fourth successive month.

"The German economy, while still in solid and good shape, is still slowing down," Dick said. "It is more a sign of a slowdown than a sharp decrease in economic activity."

A ZEW survey showed German analyst and investor sentiment dropped for a fourth consecutive month in August, undercutting even the lowest forecast in a Reuters poll and indicating that economists expect Europe's largest economy to slow.

"The export situation may become more difficult in the coming months," he added.