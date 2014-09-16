MANNHEIM, Germany, Sept 16 German analyst and
investor morale fell in September to its lowest level since
December 2012, suggesting Europe's largest economy was hit by
tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine.
Mannheim-based think tank ZEW's monthly survey of economic
sentiment, published on Tuesday, dropped for a ninth straight
month to 6.9 from 8.6 in August. That was better than the
consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a reading of 4.8.
A separate gauge of current conditions plunged to 25.4 from
44.3 in August, undershooting by far the consensus forecast for
a reading of 40.0 and missing even the lowest estimate for 30.0.
The index was based on a survey of 234 analysts and
investors conducted between Sept 1 and 15, ZEW said.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Eva Taylor in Mannheim; Writing
by Michelle Martin in Berlin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)