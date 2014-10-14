MANNHEIM, Germany Oct 14 An index of German analyst and investor morale fell below zero for the first time in nearly two years in October, suggesting Europe's largest economy is reeling from crises abroad and a weak euro zone, while weak German data has also hit the mood.

Mannheim-based think tank ZEW's monthly survey of economic sentiment, published on Tuesday, tumbled for a tenth consecutive month to -3.6. That was the weakest reading since November 2012 and was much lower than the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a positive reading of 1.0.

That sent German Bund futures up to a day's high.

A separate gauge of current conditions slid to 3.2 from September's reading of 25.4, undershooting by far the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 18.0. That was its lowest level in more than four years.

