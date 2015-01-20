MANNHEIM, Germany Jan 20 German analyst and
investor sentiment jumped in January for the third straight
month, helped by low oil prices and a weaker euro, boosting
hopes for a rebound in Europe's biggest economy after meagre
growth in the second half of last year.
Mannheim-based think tank ZEW reporting on Tuesday its
monthly survey of economic sentiment climbed to 48.4 in January
from 34.9 in December to reach its highest level since February
last year. The reading surpassed a consensus forecast of 40.0 in
a Reuters poll.
A separate gauge of current conditions rose to 22.4 from
10.0 in December and beat a consensus forecast of 14.8.
The index was based on a survey of 233 analysts and
investors conducted between Jan. 5 and 19.
(Reporting by Eva Taylor and Kirsti Knolle; Writing by Madeline
Chambers; editing by Erik Kirschbaum)