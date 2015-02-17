MANNHEIM, Germany Feb 17 German analyst and
investor sentiment climbed in February for a fourth consecutive
month to its highest level in a year, helped by the European
Central Bank's bond-buying programme, though the Ukraine crisis
and Greek turmoil dampened expectations.
Mannheim-based think tank ZEW said on Tuesday its monthly
survey of economic sentiment rose to 53.0 in February from 48.4
in January. The reading was slightly below the Reuters consensus
forecast of 55.0.
A separate gauge of current conditions increased to 45.5
from 22.4 in January, surpassing by far a consensus forecast for
a reading of 30.0 and hitting its highest level since July 2014.
The index was based on a survey of 227 analysts and
investors conducted between Feb. 2 and Feb. 16.
