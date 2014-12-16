MANNHEIM, Germany Dec 16 German analyst and
investor sentiment rose sharply in December for a second month
running, as a decline in the euro and oil prices boosted hopes
for a pickup in Europe's largest economy after it barely dodged
recession in the third quarter.
Mannheim-based think tank ZEW's monthly survey of economic
sentiment climbed to 34.9 in December from 11.5 in November to
reach its highest level since April. December's reading far
exceeded the consensus forecast of 20.0 in a Reuters poll.
A separate gauge of current conditions increased to 10.0
from 3.3 in November. The index was based on a survey of 230
analysts and investors conducted between Dec. 1 and 15, ZEW
said.
