BERLIN May 19 The mood among German analysts
and investors deteriorated far more sharply than expected in May
as a bumpy backdrop in financial markets unsettled expectations
about the outlook for Europe's largest economy.
Mannheim-based think tank ZEW said on Tuesday its monthly
survey of economic sentiment fell to 41.9 points from 53.3 in
April, undershooting a Reuters consensus forecast of 49.0.
A separate gauge of current conditions dropped to 65.7
points from 70.2 in April, coming in weaker than a consensus
forecast for a reading of 68.0.
The index was based on a survey of 225 analysts and
investors conducted between May 4 and May 18.
