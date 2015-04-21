MANNHEIM, Germany, April 21 The mood among German analysts and investors deteriorated in April for the first time since October, with concerns about the world economy dampening export prospects and limiting the scope for a further improvement in Europe's biggest economy.

Mannheim-based think tank ZEW said its monthly survey of economic sentiment fell to 53.3 points from 54.8 in March, undershooting a Reuters consensus forecast of 55.3 points.

A separate gauge of current conditions, however, climbed to 70.2 points from 55.1 in March, exceeding a consensus forecast for a reading of 56.0.

The index was based on a survey of 238 analysts and investors conducted between April 7-20. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Jonathan Gould; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Stephen Brown)