MANNHEIM, Germany, April 21 The mood among
German analysts and investors deteriorated in April for the
first time since October, with concerns about the world economy
dampening export prospects and limiting the scope for a further
improvement in Europe's biggest economy.
Mannheim-based think tank ZEW said its monthly survey of
economic sentiment fell to 53.3 points from 54.8 in March,
undershooting a Reuters consensus forecast of 55.3 points.
A separate gauge of current conditions, however, climbed to
70.2 points from 55.1 in March, exceeding a consensus forecast
for a reading of 56.0.
The index was based on a survey of 238 analysts and
investors conducted between April 7-20.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Jonathan Gould; Writing by
Madeline Chambers; Editing by Stephen Brown)