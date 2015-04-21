(Adds economists, quotes, details)
By Kirsti Knolle and Jonathan Gould
MANNHEIM, Germany, April 21 German analysts and
investors see further growth potential for Europe's biggest
economy, though its already strong base means any further
improvement may be limited, the ZEW think tank's April survey
showed on Tuesday.
The Mannheim-based institute said its monthly survey of
economic sentiment fell to 53.3 points from 54.8 in March,
undershooting a Reuters consensus forecast of 55.3 points.
That was the indicator's first fall since October, but a
separate gauge of current conditions soared to 70.2 points from
55.1 in March, easily beating a consensus forecast for a reading
of 56.0.
"Germany is doing fine. In fact, it may now be doing so well
that some observers believe it can't get much better," said
Berenberg economist Holger Schmieding.
ZEW said the world economy was dampening Germany's export
prospects and reducing the potential for further improvement,
and some economists also cited concerns about Greece's debt
crisis as a factor in investors' weaker expectations.
However, ZEW economists said the investors surveyed expected
a "very good situation" to continue for at least the next half
year and noted that German private consumption, seen as the
mainstay of growth this year, would strengthen further.
The German government plans on Wednesday to raise its
economic growth forecast for this year to 1.8 percent from its
current estimate of 1.5 percent and sees a similar rate of
growth for 2016, sources have told Reuters.
"Strong tailwinds from a robust labour market, low oil
prices and a competitively priced exchange rate as well as the
reform successes in countries such as Spain are propelling the
German economy forward," said Schmieding.
The Bundesbank agreed with that assessment in a report on
Monday which said strong private consumption, low unemployment
and rising wages would sustain Germany's upswing for some time
to come, despite slower recent industrial performance.
The ZEW index was based on a survey of 238 analysts and
investors conducted between April 7-20.
(Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Stephen Brown and
John Stonestreet)