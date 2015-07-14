(Adds detail, economist quotes)
By Michelle Martin
BERLIN, July 14 Morale among German investors
weakened to its lowest level in eight months in July but think
tank ZEW said the Greek debt crisis and Chinese financial market
volatility were having only a limited effect on the mood in
Europe's largest economy.
Mannheim-based ZEW said its monthly survey showed economic
sentiment slipping to 29.7 points from 31.5 in June. That was
its lowest reading since November 2014 but was slightly above
the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 29.0.
"Investors' confidence only took a small hit in Germany in
July, showing that the ongoing Greek crisis is hardly affecting
the optimism in the euro zone's largest economy," said Carsten
Brzeski, economist at ING.
"It seems as if German investors have taken the stance that
the Greek crisis or even a Grexit would not harm the German
economy and therefore rather focused on the positive impact from
the still weak euro exchange rate and the latest drop in energy
prices," he added.
The Greek crisis has dented confidence among businesses and
consumers in Germany of late though.
The Bundestag lower house of parliament is due to vote on
Friday on whether to allow the government to open negotiations
on a third bailout with Greece. While more than half of Germans
back another rescue for Greece, a large majority doubt whether
Athens is willing to carry out the required reforms.
ZEW President Clemens Fuest said Germany's economic
prospects were positive overall, providing some reassurance
after recent data painted a mixed picture - exports have surged,
output has stagnated and orders have dipped.
While the economy powered ahead late last year, it lost some
momentum between January and March, when growth slowed to 0.3
percent. However, economists think it had a better run in the
second quarter, with many predicting a 0.5 percent expansion.
A separate gauge of current conditions unexpectedly rose
slightly, the survey of 223 analysts and investors between June
29 and July 13 showed.
