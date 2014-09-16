(Adds detail, quotes, context)
By Kirsti Knolle and Eva Taylor
MANNHEIM, Germany, Sept 16 German analyst and
investor morale fell in September to its lowest level since
December 2012 in a sign that the Ukraine crisis is taking its
toll on Europe's largest economy while uncertainty about the
Scottish referendum is also weighing.
Mannheim-based think tank ZEW's monthly survey of economic
sentiment, published on Tuesday, dropped for a ninth straight
month to 6.9 from 8.6 in August. That was, however, better than
the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a reading of 4.8.
ZEW economist Frieder Mokinski said there was much concern
about the consequences of the Scottish referendum to be held
this week. The United Kingdom is Germany's third biggest export
market.
"The German ZEW just sent more signs of caution, showing
that at least financial market participants are quickly losing
confidence in the German growth story," said Carsten Brzeski,
senior economist at ING.
"Increased uncertainty (is) stemming from geopolitical
tensions, the Ukraine crisis, the economic impact from sanctions
and possible trade retaliation and the general slowing down of
emerging market economies."
The German economy, which had powered ahead early this year
thanks to an unusually mild winter boosting construction,
suffered a surprise 0.2 percent contraction in the second
quarter, leading some economists to warn of a risk of recession.
Recent surveys have shown business morale weakening and
private sector growth slowing but the latest hard data has been
upbeat - industrial orders, output and the trade surplus all
surged in July.
The OECD on Monday slashed its growth forecast for 2014
growth in Germany to 1.5 percent from its May estimate of 1.9
percent. While the government predicts the economy will expand
by 1.8 percent, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has said it
may just miss that forecast, according to sources.
ZEW chief economist Clemens Fuest said the indicator's
downward trend had slowed significantly but added that the
economic environment remained uncertain as the threat of a
spiral of sanctions between Russia and the West still loomed and
economic activity in the euro zone remained weak.
Economist Mokinski said there was uncertainty about what
currency Scotland would use if it broke away and the vote's
repercussions for other regions in the European Union.
"Will they make a new try to join the European Union, what
will that mean for other small areas which think about secession
like Catalonia or others? Basically there's plenty of
uncertainty around," he said.
But Mokinski said there was a noticeable improvement in
sentiment after the ECB cut the cost of borrowing to near zero
and also pledged to buy repackaged debt in an effort to
encourage lending to credit-starved companies.
A gauge of current conditions plunged to 25.4 in September -
its weakest level since August 2013 - from 44.3 the previous
month. It undershot by far the consensus forecast for a reading
of 40.0 and missing even the lowest estimate for 30.0.
The index was based on a survey of 234 analysts and
investors conducted between Sept 1 and 15, ZEW said.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Eva Taylor in Mannheim; Writing
by Michelle Martin in Berlin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)