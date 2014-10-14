(Adds detail, economist quote, context)

By Kirsti Knolle and Eva Taylor

MANNHEIM, Germany Oct 14 An index of German analyst and investor morale fell below zero for the first time in nearly two years in October, suggesting Europe's largest economy is reeling from crises abroad and a weak euro zone, while weak German data has also hit the mood.

Mannheim-based think tank ZEW's monthly survey of economic sentiment, published on Tuesday, tumbled for a tenth consecutive month to -3.6, signalling that investors generally expect the German economy to continue weakening over the medium term.

That was the weakest reading since November 2012 and was much lower than the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for a positive reading of 1.0.

It sent German Bund futures up to a day's high, pushed German 10-year government bond yields down to a new record low and drove the euro to a day's low against the dollar.

Jennifer McKeown, senior European economist at Capital Economics, said the survey was relatively accurate at predicting turning points in the economic cycle and suggested that a recent slew of weak German data would be more than a blip.

She added that the ZEW survey, combined with data also out on Tuesday showing euro zone industrial production tumbled by 1.8 percent on the month in August, made it more likely that the 18-member currency bloc would once again slide into recession.

"Today's news will intensify the pressure on the ECB to implement a broad quantitative easing programme even while other major central banks prepare to scale back their policy support."

The German economy has taken a severe turn for the worse, with data last week showing exports, industrial orders and output all plunging by the largest amount since the height of the global financial crisis in 2009.

After steaming ahead in early 2014, it shrank by 0.2 percent in the second quarter and some economists have cautioned it is heading for a technical recession, defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction.

The government is due to release revised growth forecasts later on Tuesday. A source in the ruling coalition has said Berlin will slash its forecast for this year and next to around 1.25 percent - a measly rate compared with the government's previous estimates of 1.8 and 2.0 percent respectively.

ZEW President Clemens Fuest said while he could not rule out the possibility of Germany shrinking again between July and September, he did not expect to see a longer period of recession given the strong conditions for domestic demand.

"It can't be excluded that the third quarter will turn out to be negative, but I wouldn't expect a longer recession, mainly because the domestic fundamentals in Germany are solid," Fuest said.

While tensions over Ukraine were putting a downer on exports, the recovery of the U.S. economy offered some hope so "the situation is not as bad as people seem to think currently", Fuest said.

Germany has come under criticism from other euro zone states for insisting on achieving its goal to reach a balanced budget next year even as the Europe's economic powerhouse looks to be running out of steam and the euro zone economy is flagging.

Fuest said that sticking to this target was not the best signal for the European Union and could be seen as dogmatic. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Eva Taylor in Mannheim; Writing by Michelle Martin in Berlin; Editing by Stephen Brown)