(Fixes date)
* First rise since Dec 2013, beats expectations
* ZEW says some stabilisation in German economy
* Economists warn against too much optimism
By Eva Taylor and Kirsti Knolle
MANNHEIM, Germany, Nov 18 German analyst and
investor sentiment rose in November for the first time in almost
a year, surpassing expectations and raising hopes of an
improvement in Europe's biggest economy after it dodged
recession in the third quarter.
The euro rose to a day high against the dollar and
Bund futures reversed gains after the survey was published on
Tuesday, although economists warned against reading too much
into the rise as the index was still at a low level.
Mannheim-based think tank ZEW's monthly survey of economic
sentiment rose to 11.5 points from -3.6 points in October, way
over the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for a
rise to 0.5 points.
It was the first rise since December last year.
"The recent euro zone growth figures suggest that the
economy is stabilising which contributed to the ... increase,"
said ZEW President Clemens Fuest, adding, however that the
climate remained fragile due to ongoing political tensions.
RETURN TO GROWTH?
Germany's export-oriented economy has been hit by mounting
tensions with Russia over the Ukraine crisis and also, to a
lesser degree, by the conflicts in the Middle East.
In October the ZEW index plunged to its lowest level in
almost two years and organisations including the OECD and the
IMF have slashed their growth forecasts. The government expects
expansion of just 1.2 percent this year and 1.3 percent in 2015.
However, data released last week showed the German economy
just avoided recession in the third quarter thanks to a strong
rise in consumer spending and a small boost from foreign trade.
It had shrunk in the second quarter.
Jennifer McKeown, senior European economist at Capital
Economics, warned against placing too much weight on one monthly
increase in a volatile survey.
"On balance, the survey suggests that Germany will soon be
leading the euro-zone recovery again, but with modest growth
that will fail to ensure a meaningful revival in the rest of the
region,' she said.
A separate index of current conditions rose to 3.3 points in
November from 3.2 points in October, also beating the consensus
forecast of 1.8 points. The index was based on a survey of 220
analysts and investors and conducted between Nov 3 and Nov 17.
(Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Stephen Brown)