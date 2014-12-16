* ZEW index rises for second month, highest since April
* Economists hopeful of modest growth in Q4, after poor
mid-year
* December PMI data showed slowest growth in 18 months
(Adds analyst comment, background detail)
By Paul Carrel and Kirsti Knolle
MANNHEIM, Germany, Dec 16 German analyst and
investor sentiment rose sharply in December for a second month
running, as a decline in the euro and the price of oil boosted
hopes for a pickup in Europe's largest economy after it barely
dodged recession in the third quarter.
Mannheim-based think tank ZEW's monthly survey of economic
sentiment climbed to 34.9 in December from 11.5 in November to
reach its highest level since April. It was the biggest monthly
gain in nearly two years, easily beating a Reuters consensus
forecast for a reading of 20.0.
"Confidence in the German economy seems to be slowly
returning among the financial market experts surveyed by ZEW.
This increase is related to favourable economic conditions such
as the weak euro and the low crude oil price," said ZEW
President Clemens Fuest.
He noted however that much of the optimism was being fuelled
by factors that might prove fleeting.
A separate gauge of current conditions increased to 10.0
from 3.3 in November. The index was based on a survey of 230
analysts and investors conducted between Dec. 1 and 15.
The euro hit its weakest levels against the U.S. dollar in
more than two years earlier in December. Oil has fallen to its
lowest level in over five years and, at just above $59 per
barrel, has nearly halved since June.
The German economy grew by just 0.1 percent in the third
quarter of 2014, narrowly avoiding recession thanks to a strong
rise in consumer spending and a small boost from foreign trade.
Economists expect modest improvement in the fourth quarter.
"The evidence that Germany's economy is about to
reaccelerate after a rough patch is mounting," said Christian
Schulz of Berenberg Bank.
A survey of purchasing managers published earlier on Tuesday
gave mixed signals, showing Germany's private sector grew at the
slowest pace in 18 months in December as a pickup in
manufacturing activity failed to offset declining momentum in
services.
(Writing by Alexandra Hudson in Berlin; Editing by Noah Barkin)