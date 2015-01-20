(Adds reaction, background and graphic)
By Eva Taylor and Kirsti Knolle
MANNHEIM, Germany Jan 20 German analyst and
investor sentiment surged in January for the third straight
month with low oil prices and a weaker euro boosting hopes for a
strong rebound in Europe's biggest economy after meagre growth
in the second half of last year.
Mannheim-based ZEW's monthly survey of economic sentiment
jumped to 48.4 in January from 34.9 in December, touching its
highest level since February last year. The reading surpassed a
consensus forecast of 40.0 in a Reuters poll.
Investors brushed off market turmoil linked to the upcoming
Greek election and the Swiss National Bank's move to scrap a cap
on the franc, said ZEW, adding that expected quantitative easing
by the European Central Bank is reflected in the euro's price.
"Decreasing crude oil prices and a depreciation of the euro
have contributed to a further gain in the indicator," said ZEW
President Clemens Fuest in a statement.
Data last week showed that private consumption and foreign
trade fuelled a 1.5 percent expansion in the German economy last
year, its best performance in three years. But a contraction in
the second quarter and weakness in the second half have raised
questions about the strength and pace of growth this year.
Coalition sources have said the government may revise up its
growth forecast for this year to 1.5 percent from 1.3 percent
and economists cite low oil prices and a weak euro as positives.
Jennifer McKeown of Capital Economics said ZEW's rise
suggested confidence was holding up well and growth may pick up
again, but warned that if the Greek situation deteriorates or
the ECB's money printing plan disappoints, prospects may dim.
"Presumably any worries about the effect of the Greek crisis
on the German economy were offset by expectations of ECB
quantitative easing and hopes of a boost to exports from the
weakening euro," she said.
ZEW economist Michael Schroeder said there were no explicit
concerns about deflation.
"Regarding the (euro's) expectations for the next six
months, most of our experts see a further decline, so they
already expect that the ECB will decide on quantitative easing
and concrete measures could go forward," he said.
A separate gauge of current conditions rose to 22.4 from
10.0 in December and beat a consensus forecast of 14.8. The
index was based on a survey of 233 analysts and investors
conducted between Jan. 5 and 19.
