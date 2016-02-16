(Adds analysts, quotes, details)

BERLIN Feb 16 The mood among German analysts and investors has worsened in February for the second month running due to concerns about the global economy and uncertainty over the effect of falling oil prices.

The ZEW think tank's monthly economic sentiment index fell to 1.0 points in February from January's 10.2. That compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for a reading of 0.0.

"Tumbling stock markets, a stronger euro and more general concerns about the global growth outlook have clearly dented optimism about the German economy's growth prospects," said Carsten Brzeski, chief economist at ING-DiBa.

The Mannheim-based ZEW said the share and bond prices of banks in Europe, the United States and Japan had fallen as investors fear the current climate of uncertainty increases the risk of a credit default for lenders.

Brzeski said that investors would now look to the European Central Bank for possible new measures in March to promote economic expansion but that there was increasing concern about whether monetary policy was able to spur growth.

"Given institutional, legal and political constraints, the 'more of the same' option seems in our view the most likely one for the March meeting," he said.

The German economy grew by 1.7 percent in 2015, and the government has revised down its growth forecast for 2016 to the same figure as a slowdown in emerging markets weighs on the traditionally export-driven economy.

Capital Economics analyst Jessica Hinds said the index was an indication that first-quarter GDP would stagnate in annual terms.

"February's further fall adds weight to our view that German growth is set to slow," she said, predicting growth of some 1 percent this year.

VP Bank analyst Alexander Buehler said the mood among investors was worse than the economic reality. The United States is expected to post growth in the first quarter and the euro zone economic recovery is expected to continue, which would support Germany, he said.

He added that there was no tangible evidence that the global economy was already slowing.

A separate gauge of current conditions fell to 52.3 points from 59.7 in January.

The ZEW index was based on a survey of 214 analysts and investors conducted Feb. 1-15.