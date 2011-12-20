FRANKFURT Dec 20 German energy bourse EEX
said on Tuesday it planned to include Czech power station data
in the aggregated transparency figures it issues on the
Internet.
As Czech utility CEZ joins the ranks of many
other big utilities in the region, the move will help support
cross-border trading, which the EU wants to see in its drive
towards a single market, the exchange said.
"The necessary preparations have started to allow the first
publication of data early in 2012," the bourse said in a press
release.
CEZ intends to show available capacity, actual production of
the previous day and outage news. This sort of data helps power
traders gauge supply and demand fundamentals to help them decide
their strategy in the wholesale market.
"Both companies (EEX and CEZ) expect to cover some 60
percent of total installed power station capacity in the Czech
balancing zone," the bourse said.
The EEX wants more countries to join its transparency
platform, which draws on 40 reporting companies and is supported
by Germany's four and Austria's one high-voltage power grid
firms, German energy lobby groups and the federal energy
regulator in Bonn.
EEX data details: www.transparency.eex.com/
(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Jane Baird)