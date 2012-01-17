BERLIN Jan 17 A leading lawmaker from
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative party said on
Tuesday he saw no need to inject more capital into the euro
zone's EFSF bailout fund, even after it was downgraded by credit
rating agency Standard & Poor's.
S&P cut the European Financial Stability Facility's rating
by one notch to AA+ from triple-A late on Monday, saying the
decision was all but inevitable following identical cuts three
days earlier to the creditworthiness of France and Austria, two
of the EFSF's guarantors.
Michael Meister, deputy leader of the conservatives in the
Bundestag, told Germany's ARD television: "I see no need for
more money for the EFSF."
"The EFSF will only operate until June 30 of this year. Then
it will be replaced by the permanent mechanism, the European
Stability Mechanism, which is supported by actual paid-in
capital. A euro is a euro, regardless of rating," he said.
Meister suggested however that countries receiving aid from
the bailout fund may need to pay more for their loans.
He repeated his calls for institutional investors to rely
less on ratings agencies.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Catherine Evans)