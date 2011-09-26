BERLIN, Sept 26 Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Monday moved to dispel doubts in Germany's parliament that the euro zone's current bailout mechanism could be boosted with substantial funding.

The Free Democrats, (FDP) junior coalition partners in the government, had earlier said they were concerned over rumors the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) could be topped up just before parliament is expected to it new powers in a vote on Thursday.

"No, that is clear... We do not intend to increase it," Schaeuble told broadcaster N-TV when asked if the government planned on boosting the size of the 440 billion-euro EFSF.

Schaeuble, speaking in Washington on Saturday on the sidelines of G20 finance ministers' and IMF meetings, said he was open to the idea of leveraging the EFSF and that Germany would accept speeding up the introduction of a permanent version of the permanent rescue fund, called the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).

Earlier in the day, FDP General Secretary Christian Lindner had urged Chancellor Angela Merkel to give a clear statement that there were no plans to change the contractual basis of the EFSF.

Merkel looks set to win Thursday's vote on the EFSF because opposition parties support the bill, designed to give the rescue fund more powers after an agreement by EU leaders in July. (Reporting by Brian Rohan)