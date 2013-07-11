BERLIN, July 11 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
on Thursday urged Egypt to return to a path of democratic
transition as quickly as possible and to ensure that all
political powers were included.
Egypt's new constitutional decree sets out the next stages,
she said, but added, "it is important that all political actors
are included in this process... that is the only way for a true
democratic process to take place in Egypt in our view."
The decree calls for parliamentary elections in about six
months and is the centrepiece of interim authorities' efforts to
drag Egypt out of crisis, after the military ousted elected
President Mohamed Mursi last week.
Bloodshed since the ousting of Mursi, Egypt's first
democratically elected leader, has opened deep fissures in the
Arab world's most populous country, with bitterness at levels
unseen in its modern history.
Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood movement refuses to take part in
the political process and demands the deposed leader be
reinstalled.