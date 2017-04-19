US STOCKS-Tech stocks lead broad decline on Wall St
* Indexes down: Dow 0.28 pct, S&P 0.61 pct, Nasdaq 1.03 pct (Updates to open)
BERLIN, April 19 Frauke Petry, leader of the Alternative for Germany (AfD), said on Wednesday she would not lead the anti-immigration party's campaign ahead of a Sept. 24 federal election.
"In order to put an end to all speculation in this regard, I am using the opportunity of this video message to clearly state that I am neither available for a lone lead candidacy nor for participation in a top team," she said on Facebook.
The AfD is holding a party congress at the weekend to decide on its leadership line-up for the election, at which the party is expected to win sufficient support to enter the Bundestag lower house of parliament for the first time. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Hans-Edzard Busemann; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.28 pct, S&P 0.61 pct, Nasdaq 1.03 pct (Updates to open)
* Govt lacks "political capital" to add taxes -analyst (Adds Gigaba, analyst quotes, details)
* Dollar rebound, profit-taking, politics weaken currencies * Romanian leu at 4-yr low amid fresh political uncertainty * Markets shrug off Czech PM giving up party leadership (Adds currency sell-off against dollar, fresh dealer and analyst quotes) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, June 15 Central European currencies eased on Thursday due to selling against the dollar after hawkish comments from the Fed, profit-taking and political turbulence in Bucharest and Prague.