BERLIN May 10 The eurosceptic Alternative for Germany (AfD) party looked set to win seats in a fifth straight regional parliament on Sunday after an election in the city-state of Bremen which also showed weak support for Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives.

The Social Democrats SPD were projected to win the smallest of Germany's 16 regional states with 32.5 percent, an ARD TV exit poll said. The SPD, which has ruled Bremen since 1946, are likely to renew their coalition with the Greens, who were projected to win 15.5 percent.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives suffered yet another regional drubbing despite her active campaigning in the northwestern port city. Her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) look set to win 23 percent after taking 20 percent in the last vote in 2011.

The CDU, also humbled in February in Hamburg with a post-war low of 15.9 percent, have been knocked out of power in six states since 2011 and now rule in just five of Germany's 16 regions. The anti-bailout AfD have won seats in five straight assemblies: Saxony, Brandenburg, Thuringia, Hamburg and now Bremen. (Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum and Michael Nienaber; Editing by Kevin Liffey)