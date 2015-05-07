BERLIN May 7 Germany's eurosceptic AfD party
that has been siphoning votes from Chancellor Angela Merkel's
conservatives could be dealt a major setback in a regional
election on Sunday if it fails to clear the five percent hurdle
in the city-state of Bremen.
Germany's final regional election of 2015 before a crowded
vote calendar next year is also a key test for the recovering
pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) -- who are eager to return to
parliament in 2017 as a potential coalition partner for Merkel.
The Alternative for Germany (AfD), founded in 2013 opposing
eurozone bailouts for states such as Greece, has recently been
in decline, wracked by infighting and an east-west split. Afd
registered up to 10 percent in national opinion polls in
September, but has dropped to 4 to 5 percent in recent surveys.
Polls in Germany's smallest state put both AfD and FDP at
the five percent threshold needed to win seats in the assembly.
The centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), who have ruled the
western city since 1946 with various coalition partners, are
expected to come out on top again with around 37 percent of the
vote and rule alone or continue with their Greens allies.
Despite popular Merkel's active campaigning in Bremen, her
Christian Democrats (CDU) face another debacle and are at just
22 percent in polls -- just ahead of the Greens, projected to
win 16 percent. The Left party are polling 8 percent.
SYMBOLIC VICTORY
But the conservative CDU, traditionally weak in Bremen,
could take comfort if the AfD's winning streak is stopped. The
party founded in 2013 to oppose euro zone bailouts of Greece has
won seats in four of the country's 16 states since August.
The CDU has struggled to find a recipe to stop the AfD,
vacillating between ostracising and confronting a party made up
of many former CDU members and regional conservative leaders.
The AfD's drift further right - and a ferocious internal
battle over its appeal to far-right voters - has frightened away
centrist voters, especially in western Germany. The Bremen AfD
is led by a yacht designer, Christian Schaefer.
"The AfD needs a symbolic victory, in other words getting at
least five percent, if it wants to show voters across Germany
that it is indeed an established political force," said Gero
Neugebauer, political scientist at Berlin's Free University.
"For the FDP, they'll be looking for more success in Bremen
after their recent good run to keep the momentum going."
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum; editing by Ralph Boulton)