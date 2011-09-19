* Chancellor Merkel's party beaten for 6th time in 2011

* Social Democrat mayor Wowereit wins third term

* FDP crashes out of Berlin assembly with 2 percent

* Merkel says result will not affect national coaliton

By Alexandra Hudson

BERLIN, Sept 19 Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced confidence on Monday that her government would win a key vote in parliament on the ailing euro zone despite the drubbing of her coalition partner in a state election, the latest in a string of reverses at the ballot box.

Elections in the city state of Berlin on Sunday handed Merkel her sixth regional defeat of 2011 and saw the Free Democrats (FDP) ejected from the assembly for falling below the five percent threshold to a post-war low of 1.8 percent.

"The government is continuing its work," Merkel told a news conference when asked if the FDP's plunge would destabilise her coalition. "I don't think that things will get any harder now."

Merkel, under fire for her hesitant leadership in the euro zone crisis, is halfway through a four-year term. But election setbacks for her CDU and for the FDP have damaged her standing.

The pressure has begun to show in open squabbling within the coalition, particularly over euro zone policy.

Merkel will present a draft law to parliament on Sept. 29 for boosting the powers of the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF). The cabinet approved the draft earlier this month yet the chancellor still faces an uphill battle to convince party sceptics.

Some members of her fractious centre-right coalition have threatened to oppose the vote. It would be another blow to the chancellor if her own party forced her to rely on opposition votes to pass the measures.

She insisted on Monday, however, that her own parliamentary majority would suffice to pass the legislation.

"We intend to pass it of course with our own parliamentary majority...I am confident this will be the case," Merkel said.

The SPD and Greens have pledged support for boosting the euro zone bailout fund for countries like Greece in a crucial vote in parliament vote on Sept. 29.

"UNSPEAKABLE"

Berlin Mayor Klaus Wowereit of the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) said on Monday his re-election had given his party nationwide momentum to unseat Merkel's "unspeakable" coalition. "I am happy to have given the national party a tailwind," said Wowereit, as he celebrated winning a third five-year term with a 28.2 percent share of the vote.

"In Germany's states we want to establish the foundations to unseat this unspeakable coalition, and form a Social Democratic government to the benefit of all Germans."

The FDP failed in Berlin to clear the five percent threshold for the fifth time in a regional election this year. An effort to attract voters in Berlin with increasingly euro-sceptic comments backfired and saw the FDP vote plunge to 1.8 percent from 7.6 percent in 2006.

"It was a very unusual undertaking to attempt to inject false populism over the euro into the campaign... and it was even the vice chancellor who did this," said Wowereit.

He was referring to comments by FDP leader Philipp Roesler, the economy minister and deputy chancellor, about an orderly default of Greece no longer being taboo.

"Voters punished the party and this was the right response to this kind of politics," said Wowereit.

The CDU won 23.3 percent, up slightly from 21.3 percent in 2006 but well below the 40 percent the party used to win in Berlin in the 1980s and 1990s. The Greens took 17.6 percent, up from 13.1 percent in 2006, and the Left party tumbled to 11.7 percent from 13.4 percent.

The Pirate Party, running on a campaign for reform of copyright and better privacy in the Internet age, came out of nowhere to capture a stunning 9 percent.

The Pirate Party, running on a campaign for reform of copyright and better privacy in the Internet age, came out of nowhere to capture a stunning 9 percent.

One poll last week put support for the SPD at its highest level since early 2008 and showed that an SPD/Greens coalition would beat Merkel's centre-right by 13 points if a national election were to be held now.