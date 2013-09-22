BERLIN, Sept 22 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel's conservatives are on course to win a historic absolute
majority in Sunday's election, according to a projection based
on exit polls and some results from broadcaster ARD.
The projection put Merkel's conservatives on 42.5 percent, a
whisker over the combined total for the left parties who
together scored 41.6 percent.
The last time a German party won an absolute majority was in
1957 with conservative leader Konrad Adenauer.
The projection showed Merkel's Free Democrat (FDP) allies
and the anti-euro Alternative for Germany (AfD) just failing to
clear the 5 percent threshold needed to enter the Bundestag
lower house.