BERLIN, Sept 22 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel's conservatives are just shy of winning an absolute
majority of seats in parliament, according to television
projections on Sunday night.
Projections from public broadcaster ARD showed her Christian
Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian sister party, the Christian
Social Union (CSU), with 297 seats in the Bundestag lower house,
against 301 for the combined opposition.
A separate projection from ZDF showed the CDU/CSU dead even
with the other three parties that have made it into parliament,
the Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and Left party.