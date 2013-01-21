UPDATE 1-China to strictly control local gov't debt quotas - fin min
BEIJING, March 7 China will strictly control local government debt quotas and step up checks on illegal debt guarantees, finance minister Xiao Jie said on Tuesday.
BERLIN Jan 21 German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed regret on Monday over her party's narrow loss in a state election in Lower Saxony that pushed her popular protege David McAllister from office.
"I'm not going to pretend, after all the feelings generated by this election, defeat hurts even more," Merkel said at a news conference in Berlin. "We are all sad today. Sad that it didn't work."
BEIJING, March 7 China will strictly control local government debt quotas and step up checks on illegal debt guarantees, finance minister Xiao Jie said on Tuesday.
BEIJING, March 7 China will strictly control local government debt quotas and step up checks on illegal debt guarantees, finance minister Xiao Jie said on Tuesday,
March 7 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.